Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Has the sharemarket hit rock-bottom? Ryman Healthcare downgraded by analysts; more bids for Vista?

Tamsyn Parker
By
6 mins to read
There has been a block trade sell-down of Ryman shares from a European group of investors.

There has been a block trade sell-down of Ryman shares from a European group of investors.

The reporting season has done little to boost the sharemarket.

So far this month, it is down around 2.3 per cent after weakness from major stocks including Spark, Fletcher Building, Auckland Airport, Summerset, Ryman Healthcare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business