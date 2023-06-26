Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Has the job market turned? Survey shows employment confidence falls

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The labour market in New Zealand is still extremely tight. Photo / Getty Images

The labour market in New Zealand is still extremely tight. Photo / Getty Images

Optimism about the job market has fallen to the lowest level since June 2021, according to the Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index for the June quarter.

Whether that is good news or bad news

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business