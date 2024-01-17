Harvey Norman has reported its activities for the year to June 2023. Photo / Getty Images

National retailer Harvey Norman’s previous profit of $55 million from its New Zealand operations turned into a $21m loss in its latest year, hit mainly by a change in the value of its properties.

Real estate valuations, revised up $23m in the 2022 financial year, switched to a $40m reversal of fortunes, or devaluations, due to the changing property market in the latest year.

That hit profit because those losses are taken into the bottom line under international accounting standards, even though it’s just a change on paper.

But revenue also tumbled, from $89m to $69m in the last year as the technology, appliance and furniture business felt the effects of the economic downturn.

Accounts for the New Zealand operation for the 12 months to June 30, 2023 were filed with the Companies Office last month.

The Kiwi company is headquartered in this country at 72 Cavendish Dr, Manukau. Executive chairman Gerry Harvey is a director of the New Zealand business.

He co-founded the Australian company with Ian Norman some decades ago. The latest accounts were signed by Jason Nesbit, who is the general manager of finance and administration in Auckland. Chris Mentis of Australia co-signed them.

The New Zealand accounts showed total assets now stand at $783m, down from $830m a year ago.

The 2023 Deloitte Top 200 Index listed Harvey Norman New Zealand as the 40th-largest company trading in this country.

Harvey Norman in New Zealand says it has more than 43 stores here. Those are all company-operated, from Whangārei to Invercargill.

The flagship store is at Wairau Park on the North Shore.

Shoppers at Harvey Norman in Wairau Park, which is the chain's flagship store in this country.

There are 304 company-owned and franchised stores in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and southeast Asia operating under the Harvey Norman, Domayne and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia and under the Harvey Norman brand overseas.

That is according to the retailer’s website.

The business reported a bumper profit in late 2020. Net profit after tax increased by almost 20 per cent in the 12 months ending June 30, 2020. It posted a full-year net profit of A$480.5m ($525m), up 19.4 per cent on the same time a year earlier.

New Zealand sales increased by 1.5 per cent to $1.01 billion in the year, up $14.9m on $998m in the previous year. Translated to Australian dollars, its sales revenue increased 2.7 per cent in the year.

In September 2022, police were investigated after an Auckland Harvey Norman store was broken into when a group of offenders targeted the Manukau store. The thieves fled from the store in three vehicles.

Westgate Lifestyle Centre outlined in blue includes a big Harvey Norman store. Photo / Colliers

The company has shops in eight countries and is ASX-listed, shares trading around A$4.26, giving a market capitalisation of A$5.27b.

One of 2023′s biggest real estate transactions was the $85.7m sale of a 28-store Auckland centre, which includes a Harvey Norman outlet.

Landlords Kiwi Property Group sold the Westgate Lifestyle Centre at New Zealand Retail Property Group’s new town centre on a site opposite the $100m-plus Costco Warehouse on the city’s northwestern outskirts.

Real estate agency Whillans Realty Group said it had closed the sale, describing it as 2023′s largest of its kind.

Clive Mackenzie, Kiwi chief executive, said a joint venture bought the property: half Harvey Norman and half interests associated with Rod Duke.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.