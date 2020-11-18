Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Harmoney listing paves way for Oz expansion

5 minutes to read

Harmoney chief executive David Stevens. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Harmoney will dual list on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges today (Thursday) after a capital raising that will allow it to further expand its Australian business and hire more staff to develop its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.