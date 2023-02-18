Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Happiness or Success? Salesforce’s Marc Benioff doesn’t want to choose

New York Times
8 mins to read
Marc Benioff, who founded Salesforce 24 years ago, is facing challenges from activist investors. Photo / Matt Edge, The New York Times

Marc Benioff, who founded Salesforce 24 years ago, is facing challenges from activist investors. Photo / Matt Edge, The New York Times

Many years ago, Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist monk and spiritual leader, posed a question to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.

“What is more important, being successful or being happy?” he asked.

Benioff

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business