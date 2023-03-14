Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Hamilton fast food company Fill a Bowl insolvent: Staff, bank, financers want more than $350,000

By Alka Prasad
3 mins to read
Fast food outlet at Hamilton's Centre Place Mall and The Base faces insolvency.

Creditors of an insolvent fast-food retailer are claiming more than $350,000 after the company went into liquidation last week.

Inland Revenue, staff and financiers are among the creditor claims noted in a first report from

