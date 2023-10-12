Voyager 2023 media awards

Hamas war stirs Arab world’s antipathy to Israel

Financial Times
7 mins to read
Israeli soldiers on Tuesday carry a body in Kfar Azza, a village just across the border from Gaza that was attacked by Palestinian gunmen. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

As Israelis mourned their dead and struggled to come to terms with the darkest day in the Jewish state’s history, Arab social media was buzzing with variations of its own take on Hamas’s deadly attack:

