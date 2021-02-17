Hallenstein Glasson half-year sales increase almost 14 per cent

Hallenstein Glassons online sales now account for 24 per cent of all sales. Photo / File

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has increased its revenue for the six months to February 1 by 13.6 per cent.

It made sales of $182 million in the period and expects to post a net profit of between $19.5m and $20m - a 28 per cent increase on $15.4m recorded a year earlier.

In a trading update, the men's and women's clothing retailer said a number of its stores continued to be affected by Covid-19 closures, including 11 stores in Melbourne and muted spending in Sydney.

Chairman Warren Bell said 13 Hallenstein Brothers and 12 Glassons stores were closed from August 12 to 31; and, up until 11.59 last night, they had also been closed as part of Auckland's move to alert level 3.

In Melbourne, 11 Glassons stores are currently closed as part of the recent lockdown.

Online sales in the quarter continued to "play an integral part" in the business and now accounted for 24 per cent of all sales in the six months period, Bell said.

"During the period, the results include rent relief across the Group relating to the lockdown periods and Australian Government wage subsidies for Glassons Australia and Hallenstein Brothers Australia, totalling $4.5 million. No New Zealand wage subsidies were received in this period," Bell said in the market update.

He said Hallenstein Glasson's balance sheet remained strong and stock levels continued to be well controlled.

The group will make a full announcement about its earnings and dividend for the period on March 26.