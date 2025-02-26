Haelthtech made software for the health insurance industry. Photo / 123rf

A short-lived start-up that made software for the health insurance industry collapsed owning almost $1 million - and the final tally could be higher as the liquidator waits for Inland Revenue’s claim.

Haelthtech New Zealand was founded in September 2019 - on what turned out to be the eve of the pandemic - with former Aetna Health NZ chief executive and Southern Cross Healthcare director Trevor Lynds and Simon Spratt as its founding directors. Lynds, who died in 2021, was involved in multiple health-related companies.

Inland Revenue applied to the High Court to have the Auckland-based firm placed in liquidation in a July 2023 hearing.

Daniel Zhang of McDonald Vague was appointed liquidator on February 5 and released his first report on February 17.

Spratt was the sole director at the time of the liquidation.