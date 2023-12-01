An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300. Two of its fleet are grounded because they need a part from overseas.

An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300. Two of its fleet are grounded because they need a part from overseas.

Air New Zealand has been forced to cancel some regional flights this week after delays in getting a part.

Passengers on a flight from Auckland to Kerikeri yesterday were offered a bus ride instead, while others on a Napier-Auckland flight today were told their 2.15pm service was cancelled just before midday. Some passengers have been booked on later flights today.

Two of the airline’s Q300s are grounded because they need a part.

Chief operational and safety officer David Morgan told the Business Herald that standard checks had identified an issue with a sensor in six of its Q300s.

“We were able to replace four of those sensors with ones in stock. However, we have two aircraft on the ground awaiting a replacement part to arrive from overseas.”

Having these aircraft out of the fleet had meant a “small” number of regional flights had to be cancelled.

“We will be getting them back in the air as quickly as possible once those parts arrive. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” Morgan said.

The airline has 23 of the 50-seat Q300s in its fleet. The average age of the planes is close to 17 years and they are due to be replaced – possibly with battery-powered planes – later this decade.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.