Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Grocery retailer Farro Fresh raises capital to open seventh Auckland store

3 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the planned Farro store for Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

An artist's impression of the planned Farro store for Takapuna. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Boutique food business Farro Fresh has raised an undisclosed amount of capital through a private investment partner which it plans to use to open its seventh supermarket next year.

The upmarket Auckland grocery chain operates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.