Grocery Commissioner launches new ‘whistleblower’ tool

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden says the new whistleblower facility should help people report alleged misconduct in the grocery sector without fear of reprisals.

The Grocery Commissioner says a new anonymous whistleblower tool should help tackle bad practices or anti-competitive behaviour.

“We’re aware of situations where players in the grocery sector, such as suppliers, may believe they are being mistreated by a major supermarket, but are concerned about being disadvantaged if they share information with the commission – they can now do this easily and without fear,” Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden said.

The Commerce Commission said the tool incorporated data security and privacy, encrypting the data and information provided.

Van Heerden said the confidential channel enabled people to be anonymous, removing any risk of retaliation when approaching the commission with information about concerning or inappropriate behaviour.

“Every New Zealander has a vital role to play in shaping the future of grocery shopping in New Zealand, and so it’s important that they all feel they can share information with the commission safely,” van Heerden added.

The Commerce Commission said it would be open to examining instances where major supermarkets might be using their power unfairly.

It said the whistleblower tool could also be used to raise concerns about threatening or intimidating behaviour against other parties.

The commission said it would also be interested in looking into possible breaches of the Grocery Supply Code or the Grocery Industry Competition Act.

The new Anonymous Reporting Tool can be accessed through an existing complaints page at https://comcom.govt.nz/make-a-complaint.

It said a similar system had been offered since 2018 to report alleged cartel conduct.

The Grocery Industry Competition Act came into force on July 10, 2023, and gives the Commerce Commission powers to monitor and regulate the grocery sector.

