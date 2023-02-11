Share markets have had a strong start to the year but can the party continue?

Share markets have had a strong start to the year but can the party continue?

OPINION:

While the weather in the upper North Island made for a damp start to the year, it has been a very different story for markets.

The S&P500 in the US had its best January in four years, up 6.3 per cent. Technology stocks drove the momentum, with the Nasdaq up 10.7 per cent and enjoying its best January since 2001.

The kiwi market also caught a New Year tailwind, with the NZX50 rallying 4.3 per cent in January, and continuing to push further above 12,000 in February. Other China facing countries have also seen their markets perform very strongly amid the country’s pivot away from a Covid-zero policy. The ASX200 in Australia surged 6.2 per cent in January, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong leapt over 10 per cent.

Upward momentum for stock markets in 2023 follows what was a very challenging 2022 for investors. Risk appears to be back on the table, on the view that the worst-case scenarios priced into markets will not eventuate. But is newfound investor optimism justified, and what is the outlook for the rest of 2023?

Positive starts to the year historically bode well. Looking at the S&P500, since World War II, a positive January has seen strength through the remainder of the year over 85 per cent of the time.

Gains have been more pronounced after a big sell-off. Of the five instances in which the S&P500 gained more than 5 per cent in January after a negative year, the benchmark index rose 30 per cent on average. The broad US index typically carries a strong degree of influence on how other markets perform.

Will history repeat?

The central banks hold many cards, with recent meetings in focus for pointers as to when interest rates will peak.

The US Federal Reserve has lifted interest rates to their highest since October 2007. The recent 25 basis point increase was however a step-down from the rapid pace of increases last year. Markets rallied as Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that “disinflationary processes” were under way, and that officials were now looking at the “extent” of future rate increases.

Significantly, the Fed Chair also sees a ‘soft’ economic landing. Despite all the headlines about companies (particularly in the technology sector) making job cuts, the world’s largest economy is still creating jobs (517,000 in January) at a robust rate.

Central bank officials elsewhere have indicated that inflation is easing, and interest rates are peaking. The Bank of England recently raised rates by 50 basis points but indicated that the tightening cycle was nearing an end, and that any recession would be “short and sharp” (as opposed to a previous view that it would be the longest on record). The ECB also raised by 50 basis points but recognised that inflationary pressures were easing.

Globally, officials appear to be saying that while the war against inflation has not been won yet, the finish line is in sight, and economies have come through rate tightening programmes better than expected.

Reaching the mountain top? – official interest rates in the US, UK and Europe

Inflation may also have peaked in Australia. The RBA last week put through a ninth consecutive rate rise, taking the cash rate 25 basis points higher to 3.35 per cent.

Governor Philip Lowe suggested that rates were likely to rise another couple of times yet, but inflation is expected to fall to 4.75 per cent by the end of the year.

It will be interesting to see what the RBNZ does at the next meeting on February 22. Central banks do not operate in silos, and typically a degree of implicit co-ordination exists.

External/offshore inflationary drivers are unquestionably moderating. In NZ, domestic inflation has remained sticky (the floods and minimum wage increase probably won’t help). The recent CPI release showed that inflation held at 7.2 per cent in the December quarter (food inflation was a big driver), although was lower than the 7.5 per cent forecast by the RBNZ for the period.

The jobless rate has however ticked up, which may signal that labour market tightness is easing. Many kiwi consumers with mortgages will also be faced with further pressures as they roll off ultra-low fixed borrowing rates. Will the RBNZ see the bigger picture and side with a 50 basis point increase as opposed to a 75 basis point lift? Time will soon tell.

The upcoming NZ earnings season will also be looked at for signs of better-than-feared outcomes. This has largely been the case in the US, and so far in Australia. Added to the improving global picture, and particularly relevant to New Zealand, is that China is reopening.

So, can the strong start made by markets continue? There is some evidence to suggest it can over the course of the year, although it pays to remember that markets by their nature are never linear.

- Greg Smith is head of retail at Devon Funds