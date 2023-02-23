Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Greg Foran: Air New Zealand not price gouging but enjoying ‘tailwinds’

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
How Air New Zealand operates its New York-Auckland flights. Video / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran “absolutely” rejects suggestions that it is price gouging.

The airline has announced a pre-tax profit of $299 million for the six months to December 31, its first positive

