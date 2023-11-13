Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Grant Bradley: The big problem with Air New Zealand’s Business Class cabin

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

OPINION

Business class in aircraft is known as the most expensive real estate in the world. Air New Zealand’s Business Premier has been letting the neighbourhood down for some time.

The airline freely acknowledges its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business