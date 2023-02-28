Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Grand plan at Qantas: What’s ahead of Cam Wallace across the Tasman

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
The new first class cabin aboard Qantas A350-1000s. Video / Supplied

The new first class cabin aboard Qantas A350-1000s. Video / Supplied

Cam Wallace returns to the airline industry as new employer Qantas just reported a record profit, expands rapidly and embarks on one of international aviation’s most ambitious projects.

After parting ways with Air New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business