Grand plan at Qantas: What’s ahead of Cam Wallace across the Tasman

Cam Wallace returns to the airline industry as new employer Qantas just reported a record profit, expands rapidly and embarks on one of international aviation’s most ambitious projects.

After parting ways with Air New Zealand nine months after Covid-19 hit, and a little under two years as boss of MediaWorks, he’s now got one of the top jobs at the Australian carrier.

As group chief executive of Qantas international and freight Wallace will drive the return to 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity – up from 68 per cent this year - and woversee the launch of the longest non-stop flights in the world to their crucial launch phase.

Wallace, in his early 50s, is seen as one of the most commercially astute and well connected airline executives in this region with an outgoing personality that will suit the Australian business environment.

He was a contender for the top job at Air New Zealand but the board opted for ex-Walmart US head Greg Foran. Already there’s chatter across the Tasman that Wallace is on the list of candidates to succeed Alan Joyce when he retires, possibly at the end of the year.

Qantas loyalty boss Olivia Wirth and chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson are seen as other contenders.

Joyce said Wallace was ‘’top talent’’. Responsibilities at Air New Zealand spanned sales, revenue management, market development, alliances and cargo.

“Cam is inheriting a very talented team and will add to the depth of experience on our group management committee,”

Wallace joins an airline that is a much different and bigger organisation than Air New Zealand, where he worked at for 19 years. Qantas has around 23,000 staff, (compared to 10,000 at Air NZ), 328 aircraft across the wider group (101 at Air NZ) and in the last six months had revenue of close to $11 billion ($3.1b at Air NZ).

Of that Qantas International and Freight had revenue of more than $4b.

The Qantas job Wallace starts in July is different to retiring fellow Kiwi Andrew David who was chief executive of both Domestic and International but for a reference point, David’s total remuneration for the year ended June, 2022 was $2.4 million.

David was among the top five executives at Qantas whose pay is broken down in the company’s annual report which showed Joyce’s remuneration was $6m, almost half of what it was immediately before the pandemic.

Joyce said Wallace would guide preparations for the Project Sunrise, a plan first announced in 2017 to take on the final frontier of aviation with direct flights from the east coast of Australia to Europe and New York.

The Airbus A350-1000 was chosen as the preferred aircraft, and 12 Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft were ordered in May last year.

A cabin interior and service design influenced by medical and scientific research carried out on research flights and last week the airline unveiled prototypes for its first-class suites with a fixed flat bed and separate lounge recliner and wardrobe. With just 238 seats, the aircraft is specially configured for marathon flights of up to 20 hours.

The inaugural flights are scheduled for take-off in late 2025, starting with Sydney to London and New York.

This will be a key focus for Wallace, as well as expanding the international network which is being made more attractive for travellers with a $110m revamp of lounges, including in Auckland.

It is unclear how the relationship with Air NZ may change or what if any changes Qantas will make on the Tasman, a route Wallace knows well.

One observer said the ‘’frenemies’' pact signed in 2018 worked well for both carriers who now have nearly all the traffic between them with Virgin Australia largely gone and they are able to feed each other’s domestic networks.

Wallace is not commenting on the Qantas job but a return to airlines was inevitable after a two-year spell learning the inner workings of the media, another area he’s intensely interested in.

Just before leaving Air NZ in 2020, in the depths of the pandemic and with only bad news for airlines he was seeing through it.

We’ve talked a lot about compassion, we’ve talked a lot about resilience (but) we’ve got to be confident about our future, we’ve got to be confident about our network.’’

He’s about to start work for an airline that right now is exuding it by the planeload.