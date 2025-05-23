Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Government’s KiwiSaver changes don’t go far enough

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Australia's superannuation settings still overshadow New Zealand's KiwiSaver retirement scheme.

Australia's superannuation settings still overshadow New Zealand's KiwiSaver retirement scheme.

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government is halving the contribution it makes to KiwiSaver to a maximum of $261 a year.
  • The default contribution rate for both employees and employers will rise from 3% to 3.5% from April next year, and 4% from April 2028.
  • Employers will also be required to contribute to 16- and 17-year-olds who save into the scheme.

The Government’s Budget KiwiSaver changes will be positive for most employees’ retirement savings but don’t go far enough.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced it would halve the Government contribution to KiwiSaver from a maximum of $521 to $260.72.

On top of that the default

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business