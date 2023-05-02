Voyager 2022 media awards
Government won’t support stressed mortgage holders

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
The Reserve Bank says a quarter of the current stock of mortgage lending was originated during 2021.

Mortgage holders struggling to meet their repayment obligations won’t be among those who get government support in the upcoming cost-of-living-focused Budget.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told the Herald that supporting this group of people, including

