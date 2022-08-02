Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has agreed to further loosen new consumer lending regulations that have been criticised for making it too difficult for people to get loans.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has identified three changes he plans to make to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) regulations. These include (in his words):

• Narrowing the expenses considered by lenders;

• Relaxing the assumptions that lenders were required to make about credit cards and buy now pay later schemes, and;

• Helping make debt refinancing or debt consolidation more accessible if appropriate for borrowers.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will consult on the finer details of these changes ahead of them taking effect in March 2023.

Clark said he was confident a balance has been struck between maintaining a strong level of consumer protection and ensuring people have access to credit.

This is the second tranche of tweaks he is making to regulations under the CCCFA.

He was met with a barrage of complaints from wannabe borrowers, bankers, and mortgage brokers when new regulations and a Responsible Lending Code under the updated Act took effect on December 1, 2021.

The criticism was that they were too heavy-handed and had a number of unintended consequences.

Clark responded by getting the Council of Financial Regulators (MBIE, the Financial Markets Authority, the Reserve Bank, the Commerce Commission and the Treasury) to relook at the rules. The investigation was led by MBIE, which headed up the initial review of the CCCFA.

Ahead of the Council completing its final report, Clark in March announced the first tranche of changes. These took effect a month ago.

They were largely aimed at removing the risk of lenders interpreting the rules too conservatively, removing the blanket requirement for lenders to go through borrowers' spending habits with a fine-tooth comb, and recognising borrowers' spending habits may change once they take on debt.

Clark doesn't expect the rules will be further loosened following the second tranche of changes unveiled today.

He said the latest set of clarifications will assist banks and lenders with some of the more technical aspects of the legislation.

Clark said the Council of Financial Regulators noted the CCCFA regulations had some impact on home lending, but other factors such as loan-to-value ratio restrictions, increased interest rates, inflation and a general property market slowdown also contributed to declines in home lending.

"On the other hand, financial mentors are reporting they are now better able to identify and report irresponsible lending, and there has been an increase in referrals to financial helpline MoneyTalks," he said.

"I'm also advised lenders are further refining their processes and consumers are becoming more familiar with the new requirements."