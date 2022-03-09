Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government support for airline freight scheme heads for $1 billion with year-long extension

4 minutes to read
Emirates is in the scheme and urgently flew in Covid vaccines last year when supplies were low. Photo / Supplied

Emirates is in the scheme and urgently flew in Covid vaccines last year when supplies were low. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Government support to keep airlines flying here by supporting freight operations will reach nearly $1 billion.

Today's $250m extension of the Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme has been welcomed by airlines and is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.