Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Debt blowout: Government expected to borrow $35 billion more than planned eight months ago

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
National's Nicola Willis and Labour's Grant Robertson are battling it out to be the next Finance Minister in a tough economic environment. Photo / Greg Bowker

National's Nicola Willis and Labour's Grant Robertson are battling it out to be the next Finance Minister in a tough economic environment. Photo / Greg Bowker

As political parties dangle costly sweeteners before voters, Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold is warning the next government won’t have much money to play with.

Westpac economists recognise the slowing economy is seeing the Government

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business