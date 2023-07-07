Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has grossed over $1b in revenue, according to some estimates. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has grossed over $1b in revenue, according to some estimates. Photo / Getty Images

Qantas has added more than 60 flights to and from Sydney and Melbourne, including 16 transtasman services, for New Zealand concertgoers to get to Taylor Swift concerts.

More than 11,000 more seats will be made available through the new services and by changing some transtasman services from a Boeing 737 to a larger A330 aircraft.

The additional flights are scheduled between February 15 and 27, 2024, when Swift’s Eras Tour shows are on.

There will be eight transtasman flights between Sydney/Melbourne and Christchurch, and eight flights between Sydney/Melbourne and Wellington. The airline’s domestic network is also being boosted with 24 flights between Sydney and Melbourne, 20 flights between Sydney/Melbourne and Adelaide and six flights between Sydney and Perth.

The new services are in response to a massive jump in demand last week, when Swift’s pre-sale and general sale tickets went on sale, compared to the same period last year.

Forward bookings also show a significant increase from Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne for the concerts.

Air New Zealand has also boosted its transtasman capacity to meet a surge in demand for travel to the shows.

Qantas says concertgoers can also use Qantas Points to save money on their accommodation in Melbourne and Sydney via Qantas Hotels and Qantas Holidays.

Customers who book accommodation through Qantas Hotels or Holidays by July 31, 2023 will have the chance to win 1 million Qantas Points each year for the next 20 years.

“Our forward bookings showed a swift rise in demand for flights to Sydney and Melbourne next February, with a 1500 per cent increase in domestic bookings last week compared to the same period last year,” a spokesperson said.

“Adding 60 new flights interstate and transtasman will make it easier for ticketholders to travel to Sydney and Melbourne and make their wildest dreams come true.’'

Swift fans are advised to book as soon as possible to get the lowest fares.