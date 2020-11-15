GoPro Hero 9 review: Return of the king

GoPro has learned a lot and their years of experience shows with the Hero 9 Black. Photo / Supplied

I can't remember the last time I had my hands on a new GoPro camera and many years have passed since the California-based company were at the peak of their popularity. This isn't exactly their fault - casual users migrated to their smartphone cameras and adventurous videographers have been unable to leave their homes in recent months.

The Hero 9 Black is arguably GoPro's most significant release in a while so I'm revisiting the camera to see if the new features are worth paying attention to. Is an action camera still a necessary part of your video toolkit?

Design

The $669 bundle includes the camera, a hand grip, magnetic swivel clip, a 32GB SD camera and two batteries in plastic-free packaging.

The camera itself looks noticeably different from the 2019 model with its new 1.4-inch colour display on the front and 2.27-inch touchscreen on the back. The front screen is helpful when taking selfies as you no longer have to guess if you're in frame.

The Hero 9 is larger and heavier than the Hero 8 but this slight increase in size provides space for the two screens, a bigger battery and removable lens cover. In the event that you scratch the lens, it can easily be removed and replaced.

A separate case isn't necessary for mounting to other accessories. Instead, two prongs can be flipped out from the bottom of the camera and they're compatible with all previous GoPro mounts. The usual power and mode buttons are still here but the rear touchscreen is where you'll find all the settings.

Performance

Scrolling through the menu reveals a massive list of video resolution and frame-rate settings. The most notable options include 5K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, and 1080p at 240fps. The 5K 30fps option captures incredibly crisp video and it's the best I have seen from a camera of this size. 5K might seem excessive but it provides flexibility when editing and the option of taking high-resolution stills from the video.

The 23.6MP sensor delivers sharp 20MP photos but the colours do appear a little oversaturated. The microphone provides wind reduction but the audio quality from my mid-range smartphone is better.

I compared the Hero 9 to a friend's Hero 8 and I was able to get approximately 25 per cent longer battery life.

Features

Hypersmooth 3.0 is the standout feature on the GoPro Hero 9 Black and the result is stable video even in the most challenging conditions. Footage shot on a galloping horse or off-road bike looks surprisingly steady.

Another excellent feature is horizon levelling so if the camera goes off-angle then it will automatically correct the shot. I remember deleting hours of footage on an old GoPro after discovering the camera had lost balance so these concerns are now a thing of the past.

The 23.6MP sensor delivers sharp 20MP photos but the colours do appear a little oversaturated. Photo / Chris Tarpey

The Hero 9 also comes with "power tools", which are a collection of smart capture settings. These include a webcam mode, timelapse options, scheduled captures and Hindsight. While this feature does drain the battery, Hindsight ensures you won't miss a moment by recording 30 seconds before you press the shutter button.

Verdict

In recent years GoPro has been competing with the likes of DJI and Sony in the action camera market. Healthy competition has forced GoPro to innovate after multiple generations of forgettable releases and shrinking market share. GoPro has learned a lot and their years of experience shows with the Hero 9 Black. The Hypersmooth and horizon levelling features are unmatched and their 5K video quality sets a new standard for action cameras.

With lockdown over (fingers crossed) and summer on the way, maybe it's time to get adventurous again.