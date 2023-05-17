Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Goodman Property Trust in the red after nearly 5pc revaluation

BusinessDesk
By Riley Kennedy
2 mins to read
Goodman is not alone in seeing valuations push it into the red despite a lift in earnings. Photo / NZME

Goodman is not alone in seeing valuations push it into the red despite a lift in earnings. Photo / NZME

A $237.7 million reduction in the fair value of its properties pushed Goodman Property Trust into the red for the year ended March.

However, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed property investor increased operating earnings by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business