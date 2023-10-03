Kellogg's is changing its name. Photo / AP

It’s been a breakfast staple in Kiwis’ homes and on supermarket shelves for decades. Now Kellogg’s is no longer.

Despite being the home of some of New Zealand’s most popular cereals, such as Nutri-grain, Coco-Pops, Cornflakes and Crunchy Nut, Kellogg’s is now splitting into two and will have a new name.

Kellanova is taking over the global snacking, international cereal and noodle business, and will be the new brand of Kellogg’s in Australia and New Zealand.

The North American cereal business, which includes Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, will be called WK Kellogg Co, named after founder William Keith Kellogg.

“With the completion of the separation, Kellanova has entered a new era with a new name and a new ambition,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellanova’s chairman and CEO.

“We are starting from a position of strength that is rooted in a century-old legacy as we embark on a journey to achieve our vision of becoming the world’s best-performing snacks-led powerhouse.”

Kellanova is the bigger of the two entities, with net sales forecast at about $21 billion next year compared with $3.5 billion projected for WK Kellogg Co.

Kellogg has explained the reasoning behind the name, Kellanova, saying “Kell overtly recognises” its name to the former company, and “anova” combines the letter “a” and the Latin word for new, “nova”.



