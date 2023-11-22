Voyager 2023 media awards
‘Goldie’ - Sharesies lookalike for gold investors launched by Kiwi entrepreneur duo

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
The price of Bitcoin is up more than 100 per cent this year and has outperformed the price of Gold over a number of years. Larry Lepard explains why he likes both digital and traditional gold as inflation hedges. Video / NZ Herald

A chartered accountant and a marketer have teamed up to give small-time retail investors access to the gold market.

Glen Jenkins and Cam Maclachlan have just launched Goldie – a platform a bit like Sharesies

