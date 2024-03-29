Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Business
Premium

Too young to retire: What sporting greats do in the afterlife

13 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior journalist, NZ Herald

A clothing line, shoes, a skincare range, property development, owning a supermarket. Jane Phare looks at what elite sports stars do after their competitive careers are over and why businesses should jump at the chance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.