Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Global stocks slide as investors fret over US slowdown

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

US stocks tumbled on Tuesday, as weak data on the state of the manufacturing sector renewed investor concerns about an economic slowdown.

The S&P 500 was down 1.7% in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business