Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Global egg shortage: Bird flu, production costs leave shelves bare

New York Times
By Jesus Jiménez
6 mins to read
A grocery staple that for decades has been a relatively cheap and reliable item has become an elusive and even lavishly priced commodity.

A grocery staple that for decades has been a relatively cheap and reliable item has become an elusive and even lavishly priced commodity.

A grocery staple that for decades has been a relatively cheap and reliable item has now become an elusive and even lavishly priced commodity.

At a Whole Foods in New York City on Wednesday, shelves

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business