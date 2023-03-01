Voyager 2022 media awards
Global economy: Will higher wages prolong inflation?

12 minutes to read
Financial Times
By Delphine Strauss

Price growth remains stubbornly high and central bankers worry that pay settlements will keep it that way.

More than 340,000 Americans will see an increase in their monthly pay cheque tomorrow after Walmart, the biggest

