Prices have risen yet again in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 4.4 per cent lift across the board - which will be well received on farms across New Zealand.

It is the third significant increase in a row, with the index gaining 2.7 per cent on September 5 and 4.6 per cent on September 19.

Whole milk powder rose 4.8 per cent to an average of US$2931/MT – over US$130 more than two weeks ago.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – experienced the biggest increase, up 6.6 per cent to an average of US$2558/MT.

This is on the back of a 5.4 per cent increase two weeks ago.

The biggest percentage fall came from cheddar, which plunged 4.8 per cent to an average of US$3853/MT, after a 1.4 per cent drop last time.

Anhydrous milk fat lifted 3.7 per cent with an average of US$4979/MT.

Butter followed suit with a 1.3 per cent increase, to an average of US$4806/MT.

Butter milk powder finished up a slight 0.6 per cent to an average of US$2245/MT, while lactose dropped 1.3 per cent to an average of US$594/MT.

38,350 MT of product was purchased by 114 successful bidders, compared to 37,366 MT and 121 winning bidders last time.

On August 18, Fonterra announced it expected to pay farmers between $6 and $7.50/kg milk solids in the 2023-2024 season, with a midpoint of $6.75.

That was a downgrade on an already revised forecast announced two weeks previously of $6.25 to $7.75/kg.