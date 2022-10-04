Photo / Danika Perkinson / Unsplash

Prices have once again plummeted in last night's Global Dairy Trade auction, following what had been a welcome run of two positive events in a row.

Across the board, prices fell 3.5 per cent, led by a 7.0 slide in butter - which dipped below the US$5000 mark to average US$4983/MT.

It's a big fall from grace, for a product which commanded US$7086/MT in March.

Whole milk powder, which peaked in March at US$4757/MT, dipped 4.0 per cent to an average US$3573/MT.

Skim milk powder (SMP) - Fonterra's second-biggest reference product – slid 1.6 per cent to an average US$3497/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) – which leapt 13.9 per cent two auctions ago, and picked up a further 4.0 per cent in the last event, fell 1.7 per cent with an average of US$5811/MT.

Butter milk powder added to the downward spiral - dropping 4.4 per cent to an average US$3374/MT, after not being offered last time.

Cheddar, which gained 2.1 per cent two weeks ago, fell 3.8 per cent in this event, to an average US$4966/MT.

Figures for lactose were unavailable and sweet whey powder was not offered at this event.

30,852 MT of product was purchased by 125 successful bidders, compared to 26,106 MT and 113 winning bidders last time.

Last month, Fonterra announced a final 2021/22 payout of $9.50 per kgMS, with a total dividend of 20 cents a share.

The co-op stuck to its forecast for 2022/23 of a farmgate milk price range of $8.50–$10.00 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $9.25 per kg.

Its forecast 2022/23 normalised earnings guidance is in a range of 45 to 60 cents.