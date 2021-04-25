Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Global chip shortage spreads to toasters and washing machines

4 minutes to read
LG said the chip shortage had not yet disrupted its production but admitted it was a risk. Photo / 123RF

LG said the chip shortage had not yet disrupted its production but admitted it was a risk. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Song Jung-a and Eleanor Olcott

The deepening global chip crunch is spreading to makers of smartphones, televisions and home appliances, according to suppliers in Asia, as companies boost stockpiles of in-demand semiconductors.

Chip supplies have tightened due to booming demand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.