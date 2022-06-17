Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Gib crisis: Mixed results from meeting between Fletcher chiefs, critics over supply shortage

5 minutes to read
Shane Brealey of Simplicity is importing Thai plasterboard. Photo / supplied

Shane Brealey of Simplicity is importing Thai plasterboard. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Critics today met three Fletcher Building bosses to talk about the Gib crisis but one attendee said the results were mixed.

Oliver Mander, Shareholders Association chief executive, said there were some positives from the one-hour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.