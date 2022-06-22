Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Gib crisis: Fletcher Building forecasts wallboard 'equilibrium' to return by October

5 minutes to read
Gib was a focus of questions at the investor update today. Photo / supplied

Gib was a focus of questions at the investor update today. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Fletcher Building is expecting a "short-term" hit from the Gib crisis but company bosses told investors today that New Zealand's plasterboard market will "return to equilibrium" soon.

At an investor day presentation, chief executive Ross

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.