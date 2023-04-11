Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Giant Sydney-headquartered real estate agency Raine & Horne coming to New Zealand

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Taupo is where the first of the agency's offices will open. Photo / NZME

Taupo is where the first of the agency's offices will open. Photo / NZME

A large Sydney-headquartered real estate agency established 140 years ago plans to open in New Zealand, entering the market as prices continue to fall.

Long-established Kiwi agent Keith Niederer has been appointed NZ network manager

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business