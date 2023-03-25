Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Germany’s Olaf Scholz dismisses fears over Deutsche Bank

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Germany's chancellor has said there was "no reason to be concerned" about Deutsche Bank. Photo / Stefanie Loos

Germany's chancellor has said there was "no reason to be concerned" about Deutsche Bank. Photo / Stefanie Loos

Written by: Sam Fleming, Andy Bounds and Laura Dubois in Brussels, Guy Chazan in Berlin and Stephen Morris in London

Olaf Scholz has rejected comparisons between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse as a slump in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business