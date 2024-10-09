Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Germany expects economy to shrink in 2024 after cutting forecast

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Brandendurg Gate in Berlin. Germany's stimulus package includes investment incentives, measures to encourage people to re-enter the labour market and reductions in electricity prices. Photo / Nick Tsuguliev, 123RF

Brandendurg Gate in Berlin. Germany's stimulus package includes investment incentives, measures to encourage people to re-enter the labour market and reductions in electricity prices. Photo / Nick Tsuguliev, 123RF

Germany is facing its first two-year recession since the early 2000s as the government downgraded its 2024 growth forecast for the eurozone’s largest economy.

“The economic conditions are not satisfactory at the moment,” Robert Habeck, economy minister, said on Wednesday. “But we’re in the process of working our way out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business