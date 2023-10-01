Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Germans shrug off economic gloom at booming Oktoberfest

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Waitresses and waiters of the 'Schottenhamel' beer tent arrive with beer mugs at the 188th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich. Photo / Matthias Schrader, AP

Waitresses and waiters of the 'Schottenhamel' beer tent arrive with beer mugs at the 188th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich. Photo / Matthias Schrader, AP

A litre of beer has never cost so much at Munich’s Oktoberfest.

But that is not deterring the crowds, whose willingness to shell out €14.40 (NZ25.40) on a Maß of pilsener offers vital clues about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business