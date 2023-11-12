Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

German homebuilding collapse threatens wider economic damage

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Some builders say people in such as Frankfurt still face a shortage of affordable homes. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

Some builders say people in such as Frankfurt still face a shortage of affordable homes. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

Wolfgang Schubert-Raab recalls when the boom times were so good that his firm could not build homes quickly enough.

“Back in 2021, before we’d even poured the first cubic metre of concrete, we’d already had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business