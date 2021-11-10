Genesis teams up with FRV Australia for NZ solar project

Genesis Energy has teamed up with FRV Australia to build solar assets in NZ. Photo / Bloomberg

Genesis Energy says it had teamed up with FRV Australia to build solar power projects, mostly in the North Island.

The power generator and retailer said FRV Australia would bring its expertise in developing utility-scale solar projects around the world to work with Genesis in delivering up to 500MW of solar capacity over the next five years.

This will generate about 750GWh pa – enough to power 100,000 households or 185,000 EVs per year, it said.

Locations for the solar developments will be mainly in the North Island, with a focus on existing transmission connection points.



The first location will be confirmed early next year.

Genesis' chief operations officer Nigel Clark said FRV won the competitive selection process with its experience in developing large-scale solar, particularly in emerging markets, access to global supply chain networks and cultural and strategic fit.

FRV's projects include a number of recent large-scale solar developments in Australia.

"Genesis will bring our knowledge of the New Zealand market, stakeholder and Iwi relationships, consenting knowledge and property acquisition," Clark said in a statement.

"The joint venture will maximise the capabilities of both parties, enabling us to achieve our ambition to become a leading developer of solar generation in New Zealand."

Genesis will hold a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, which will add to its generation portfolio of hydro, wind, geothermal and thermal sources of energy.

FRV Australia's managing director Carlo Frigerio said the Spanish firm had arrived in Australia more than a decade ago and had gone on to build several large scale solar farms.

"We intend to replicate our successful Australian experience in the New Zealand solar energy market," he said.

The solar project contributes to Genesis' "Future-gen" programme of displacing 2650 gigawatt hours of baseload thermal generation with new renewable power by 2030.

It follows the opening of the Waipipi wind farm in Taranaki earlier this year, a power purchase agreement to enable the building of the Kaiwaikawe windfarm in Northland over the next three years, and another purchase agreement for power from the Tauhara geothermal plant being built near Taupō.

"Combined, these four projects will create 1935GWh per year of renewable generation, putting us well on the way toward our goal of displacing 2650GWh of thermal power," Clark said.

FRV Australia is one of the largest solar developers, asset owners and renewable energy platforms in Australia.