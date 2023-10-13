Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Genesis Energy board, CEO quizzed on falling share price - fossil-fuel use cited

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Genesis Energy held its annual meeting today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Genesis Energy held its annual meeting today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Genesis Energy chair Barbara Chapman has put the relative underperformance of the company’s share price down to its fossil-fuel use.

The power generator and retailer owns and operates the coal- and gas-fired Huntly power station,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business