Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Generus Living Group: Wikinson’s $360m retirement village expansion

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Excavations for a second new Parnell retirement building at The Foundation by Wilkinson's Generus. Photo / Generus Living Group

Excavations for a second new Parnell retirement building at The Foundation by Wilkinson's Generus. Photo / Generus Living Group

Retirement village pioneer Graham Wilkinson has a $360 million expansion underway at two of his six villages: Generus Living Group’s Auckland and Christchurch sites.

Parnell’s The Foundation and Fendalton’s Holly Lea are both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business