Business

GDP Preview: Payback time - economy likely shrank at end of 2022

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Shoppers get their bargains during the Boxing Day Sales at a quiet Commercial Bay Shopping Centre in Auckland last summer. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Economists expect GDP data due on Thursday to show the economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2022, and have almost universally described the slump as ”payback” for the big bounce in the third quarter.

