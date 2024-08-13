Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Gas supply buoys Contact, Genesis as markets await Reserve Bank’s OCR call – Market close

NZME.
By Paul McBeth
4 mins to read
Genesis, which owns Huntly Power Station, rose 1.4% to $2.26. Photo / NZME

Genesis, which owns Huntly Power Station, rose 1.4% to $2.26. Photo / NZME

New Zealand shares were broadly stronger with Genesis Energy and Contact Energy among the day’s gainers after cutting a deal to secure gas supply in the current energy shortage.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 37.81

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business