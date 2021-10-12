Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Gas shortages: What is driving Europe's energy crisis?

12 minutes to read
Supply shortfalls and an over-reliance on volatile imports are contributing to record prices. Photo / 123RF

Supply shortfalls and an over-reliance on volatile imports are contributing to record prices. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: David Sheppard

If you live in continental Europe or the UK the natural gas that heats your home this October is costing at least five times more than it did a year ago. The reasons are varied:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.