Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fuel retailer Z Energy targets 20 per cent increase in convenience retail revenue

4 minutes to read
Fuel retailer Z Energy is expecting tobacco sales to decline by $65 million by 2025. Photo / George Novak

Fuel retailer Z Energy is expecting tobacco sales to decline by $65 million by 2025. Photo / George Novak

Rahul Bhattarai
By:

Rahul Bhattarai is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Fuel retailer Z Energy has set some ambitious targets for in-store retail growth as the company looks ahead to a lower fuel demand outlook and declining tobacco sales.

Convenience retailing has been a key area

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.