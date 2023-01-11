Voyager 2022 media awards
From pig cell to fork: Does lab-grown meat pass the taste test?

14 minutes to read
The Times
By Louise Eccles

No animals were killed to make the £50 meatball in front of me, created from stem cells at a lab in Oxford. ‘Cellular meat’ may one day feed the world. But will we want to

