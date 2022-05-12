Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

From MIQ to Mövenpick: Grand Mercure rebrand aims at the sweet spot

4 minutes to read
The newly refurbished Movenpick hotel on Customs St, downtown Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The newly refurbished Movenpick hotel on Customs St, downtown Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Accor is rebranding two Grand Mercure hotels once used for MIQ as Mövenpick hotels.

They are the first of the fast-growing international brand in New Zealand and the Auckland downtown hotel will officially open on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.