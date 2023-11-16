Voyager 2023 media awards
NZ boss Sean Hunt at global giant Marriott: From butcher to hotel-maker

Grant Bradley
By
9 mins to read
JW Marriott area VP Sean Hunt speaks about Auckland's JW Marriott renovations and future plans for New Zealand hotels. Video / Alyse Wright / Drew Petrimoulx

Sean Hunt got into the hotel industry through the delivery door.

A qualified butcher with two Auckland shops, he became fascinated by the deliveries of meat to the city’s big hotels in the 1980s. So

